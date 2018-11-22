Online shopping tips following Thanksgiving

(CNN) – If you don’t feel like fighting the crowds at the mall or local stores, you may be hitting the web.

here are some tips you may want to keep in mind when shopping online.

Storing credit card information on a site you frequent can be convenient, but also risky if there’s a data breach. Make sure there are reliability and privacy seals of approval on websites you are ordering from. Also, it’s a good season to make sure your online passwords are strong.

When you do order, try to get shipping for free.