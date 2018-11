Travel sits offer all kinds of deals this Black Friday

(CNN) – While many are out waiting in lines to get into stores or scrambling through aisles to grab the best deals, one of the best gifts to give could be purchased from your couch.

Online travel sites are offering all kinds of deals so you can relax on a beach instead of retail shop.

Here’s Maribel Aber with more on some of the best deals on trains, planes and hotels .