‘The Lion King’ official teaser trailer is here
Disney has dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of “The Lion King.”
The minute-and-a-half teaser features the Disney classic’s familiar soundtrack with a new, live-action look.
Donald Glover is the voice behind Simba, while superstar Beyonce voices Nala.
James Earl Jones is reprising his role as the voice of Mufasa and Chiwetel Ejiofor voices Scar.
ABC News’ Christopher Watson contributed to this report.