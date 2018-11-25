‘The Lion King’ official teaser trailer is here

Disney has dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action remake of “The Lion King.”

The minute-and-a-half teaser features the Disney classic’s familiar soundtrack with a new, live-action look.

Donald Glover is the voice behind Simba, while superstar Beyonce voices Nala.

Walt Disney Studios

James Earl Jones is reprising his role as the voice of Mufasa and Chiwetel Ejiofor voices Scar.

The roles of other familiar characters are filled by Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Keegan-Michael Key and John Oliver. The new "The Lion King" is directed by Jon Favreau, who also directed Disney's 2016 live-action remake of "The Jungle Book." The highly anticipated film will hit theaters July 19, 2019.