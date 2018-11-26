CPD: Suspect caught in 2015 shooting death of Najeer Buggs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook is expected to release the identity of the shooting suspect in a July 2015 cold homicide case.

The victim, 14-year-old NaJeer Buggs was killed while walking with his cousin from a basketball game along the 4100 block of Grand Street

The Columbia Police Department is holding a news conference Monday at 2:30 p.m. at the Police Headquarters to update the shooting.

