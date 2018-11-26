NASA’s Insight lands on Mars

CNN,

(CNN) – After seven months of traveling through space, the NASA Insight mission has landed on Mars.

Mission control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory erupted with joy after the touchdown was confirmed.

The landing probe launched on May 5 and is designed to get a deeper look into Mars.

Scientists say they hope to understand the formation and evolution of the Martian planet to help answer questions about the solar system and to get a better idea of how earth was formed.

Insight will gather information useful in preparing for human exploration of the red planet. NASA said the mission will last two years.

