Student, 14, in custody after making threat against a Sumter HS

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A teen is in custody after deputies say he took to social for the second time making threats against Lakewood High School.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Daniels said that all threats are taken very seriously.

“We do not feel that he had the means or capability to carry out this threat. However, as a precaution, we have extra deputies at the school today,” Daniels said.

Sheriff Daniels said that the threat was regarding bullying at the school that the sheriff’s office is also investigating.

The teen is being held at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.