Creator of popular cartoon “Spongebob Squarepants” dead at 57

(ABC News) — The creator of Nickelodeon’s beloved animated series Spongebob Squarepants, Stephen Hillenburg, died today at the age of 57.

Hillenburg revealed last year he had been diagnosed with ALS is a nuerodegenerative disease.

Spongebob and his ocean dwelling friends have been on air on nickelodeon since 19-99 and have aired in more than 200 countries.

Hillenburg’s creation has earned multiple awards including four Emmy’s.