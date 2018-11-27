Lower Richland HS student arrested, accused of making threats

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say they’ve arrested a teen for making school threats and unlawful communication.

The teen is a student at Lower High School, deputies say.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department say the teen threatened in the post was actually the teen who made the post.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department takes all threats of violence seriously.

The community is always encouraged to report all suspicious activity and any threats of violence by calling 911.

