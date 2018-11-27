Officials admit to using tear gas at US-Mexico border after rocks were thrown

(CNN) – Witnesses described a chaotic scene at the U.S.- Mexico border Sunday.

Officials say there were 39 arrests after demonstrations that led to the temporary closure of a major port of entry in San Diego.

Nearly five-hundred migrants rushed the border. In a statement Sunday, the agency confirmed its use of tear gas to disperse would-be crossers in response to agents being hit with rocks.

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham released a statement in response to the incident. “The current chaos at our southern border must be dealt with properly or we will never find a solution to our broken immigration system.” The statement read, “We are a nation of immigrants. We are also a kind and generous people, but Americans will not be played for fools.”