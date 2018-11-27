Snap Chat threat to Lower Richland High School under investigation

Kenneil Mitchell,

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are still investigating a threat made on Snap Chat towards Lower Richland High School.

Deputies say they were made aware of the threat posted on Snap Chat on November 26.

Lower Richland’s School Resource Officers have also been investigating this incident.

Authorities say there will be more deputies on campus today as a safety precaution.

Check back with ABC Columbia for more updates.

