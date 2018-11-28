DNA leads to arrest of serial cigarette thief after month long crime spree: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – DNA has led to an arrest in a string of crimes over the last month.

Ronnie Gilmore is charged with four counts of burglary, four counts of petit larceny and four counts of malicious injury to property.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Gilmore broke into the Dollar General on Hardin Road multiple times and the Quick Stop on Farrow Road.

Gilmore was previously arrested for a burglary the same Dollar General back in 2010 for stealing cigarettes.

Investigators say Gilmores DNA was matched to evidence at the scene of a burglary at the Dollar General.

The crimes happened between October 4 and November 21.