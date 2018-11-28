FBI believes body found in NC is missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

Lumberton Police and the FBI released an Amber Alert to find missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar on Nov. 6. after reports of her kidnapping. National Center for Missing and Exploited Kids

LUMBERTON, S.C. (CNN) – The FBI announced the preliminary results of an autopsy on a body found in North Carolina is believed to be missing 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.

Investigators discovered a body in Robeson County following a lead in the search for Aguilar.

While the identity of the body has not been confirmed, the remains were found about 10 miles from her home.

The teen has been missing for three weeks.

Aguilar’s family has been notified of the discovery of the body.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

