FBI confirms body found in water is 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

LUMBERTON, N.C. (ABC News) – Three weeks ago, terror struck the town of Lumberton, North Carolina after a teenage girl was abducted from in front of her home.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the FBI confirmed the body found Tuesday in a body of water near her home was 13-year-old Hania Aguilar.

The FBI now on the search for a killer.

ABC’s Steve Osunsami has the latest.