Beware: Scammers targeting electricity customers

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. – Santee Cooper customers are being warned of a recent scam.

The scammers are allegedly asking customers to purchase a gift card and provide the information for an immediate payment.

Officials with Santee Cooper said customers would get an overdue notice not a phone call if their bill was delinquent.

In a press release Mike Poston, Santee Cooper’s vice president of retail operations said customers should be not give out any personal information over the phone.

“We would never ask customers to buy a gift card and give us the numbers. Please do not give these scammers any financial or personal information,” Poston said

Customers can report the call to Santee Cooper at 843-347-3399. You can find more information about scams on their website.