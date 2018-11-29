SLED: Florida mom charged in infant’s suffocation death

Kimberlei Davis,

Vernita Jones/EdgefieldCounty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) According to officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and 25-year-old Florida woman is charged with killing her son.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim’s mother Vernita Lashon Jones, was arrested and was charged with homicide by child abuse.

Officials say the crime occurred in Johnston, South Carolina.

Jones is being held at the Edgefield County Detention Center.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Categories: Local News, News, State
Share

Related

Columbia police need your help identifying suspect...
FBI pleads for help after girl’s body found
Armed and dangerous man accused of assaulting a pr...
Cohen expected to plead guilty to lying to Congres...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android