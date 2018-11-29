SLED: Florida mom charged in infant’s suffocation death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) According to officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and 25-year-old Florida woman is charged with killing her son.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim’s mother Vernita Lashon Jones, was arrested and was charged with homicide by child abuse.

Officials say the crime occurred in Johnston, South Carolina.

Jones is being held at the Edgefield County Detention Center.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.