500 million people impacted by massive data breach of Marriott hotels

CNN,

(CNN) – As many as 500 million customers of Starwood Hotels and resorts may have been affected by one of the largest data breaches in history.

The Marriott hotel chain includes Saint Regis, Westin, Sheraton, and “W” hotels.

The company says the database breach was identified last week but it has been occurring since 2014.

Names, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, passport numbers, and credit card information may have been compromised.

Marriott said it will begin emailing guests affected by the breach in the coming days.

