Trending: Curry for the assist! Fan gets shoes made for girls and Time magazine cover features parents of school shooting victims Nov 30, 2018 10:38 AM EST Kimberlei Davis, Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending Tags: Curry 5, Time Magazine, Trending ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Trending: It’s a thing, a Black Christmas Tr... Trending: Malfunctioning ATM mistakenly gives $100... Trending: ‘Zipline pastor’ takes churc... Trending: HS adds FREE laundromat for bullied stud...