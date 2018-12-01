Big Day of College Football on ABC Columbia: Clemson in Primetime against Pittsburgh
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here’s a look at Saturday’s line up of College Football airing on ABC Columbia.
Saturday, December 1, 2018
12:00pm
Big 12 Championship Game – #14 Texas Longhorns vs. #6 Oklahoma Sooners
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
3:30pm
2018 American Athletic Conference Championship Game – Memphis Tigers @ #9 UCF Knights
8:00 PM
2018 Dr. Pepper ACC Championship Game – #2 Clemson Tigers vs.#24 Pittsburgh Panthers
Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina