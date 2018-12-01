Big Day of College Football on ABC Columbia: Clemson in Primetime against Pittsburgh

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here’s a look at Saturday’s line up of College Football airing on ABC Columbia.

Saturday, December 1, 2018

12:00pm

Big 12 Championship Game – #14 Texas Longhorns vs. #6 Oklahoma Sooners

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

3:30pm

2018 American Athletic Conference Championship Game – Memphis Tigers @ #9 UCF Knights

8:00 PM

2018 Dr. Pepper ACC Championship Game – #2 Clemson Tigers vs.#24 Pittsburgh Panthers

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

