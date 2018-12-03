A new library is headed to a community near you!

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The children will be home for the holidays soon and just in time, a new library will be opening to offer activities and of course lots of books.

Once a Dollar General, the Richland Library is adding a new location in the Edgewood community.

A grand opening celebration of Richland Library Edgewood will be held Saturday, December 15 from 12 – 2 p.m.

The new library is located at 2101 Oak Street. During the event, attendees can enjoy music and activities.