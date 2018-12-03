Former President George H.W. Bush makes final trip to Washington

Washington, DC (ABC News) —-Former President George H. W. Bush has returned to Washington one final time.

Monday afternoon, the body of the former Commander in Chief was flown from Texas to the nation’s Capitol ahead of his state funeral this week.

Thousands of Americans are getting a chance to pay their respects to the 41-st president who is now lying in state at the US Capitol Rotunda.

ABC’s Kenneth Moton has the latest from the Capitol.