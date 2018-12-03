Former President George H.W. Bush makes final trip to Washington

ABC News,

Washington, DC (ABC News) —-Former President George H. W. Bush has returned to Washington one final time.

Monday afternoon, the body of the former Commander in Chief was flown from Texas to the nation’s Capitol ahead of his state funeral this week.

Thousands of Americans are getting a chance to pay their respects to the 41-st president who is now lying in state at the US Capitol Rotunda.

ABC’s Kenneth Moton has the latest from the Capitol.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, National News, News, Politics
Tags: , , , ,
Share

Related

Florence police officer killed in the line of duty...
WATCH LIVE: Thousands Gather in Louisville To Pay ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android