Nearly $2,000 being offered in Fairfield County missing persons case

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Do you know Douglas William Sumner, II?

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) say Sumner was last seen in Rock Hill on October 22.

The 52-year-old Fairfield County man is 6 feet tall and 195 pounds with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

SLED officials say he was last known to be driving a black Dodge pickup truck bearing SC license tag DGJ 353.

The family of Sumner is offering a cash reward of $1,850.

Your anonymous tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime. Citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.