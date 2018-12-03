Person of interest in Sumter PD homicide investigation facing additional charges

Carter Wilson Strother/Sumter Police Department

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A suspect captured by the Sumter Police Department in connection to a homicide investigation is facing charges with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, Carter Wilson Strother, 70, and an unidentified person drove to a home in the 4400 block of Wrangler Trail on November 14 when several shots were fired.

Strother allegedly threatened to kill the victim’s children. The suspect then allegedly followed the victim during a car pursuit.

Deputies say, Strother was on trespass notice from the residence.

Strother was wanted by Sumter PD in connection with the death of Chester Stavis, 31.

Police say Stavis’ body was found in a creek off of Rast Street on November 26.

