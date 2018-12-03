Portions of Riverwalk Park closed due to flooding

Kimberlei Davis,
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you have plans to go on a leisurely stroll through West Columbia’s Riverwalk Park, be advised portions are closed.

Due to flooding, the  area from the Gervais Street Bridge to the Moffatt Street entrance are closed until further notice.

Officials with the City of West Columbia say once the flood waters subside and the Riverwalk path is clear again, the city will announce when all areas of the West Columbia Riverwalk Park are open to the public.

Categories: Local News, News
Share

Related

LIVE: Remembering 41
Ready for the Belk Bowl: Coach Will Muschamp share...
Orangeburg County fugitive captured in Lexington C...
It’s Happening: Hootie and the Blowfish anno...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android