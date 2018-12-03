Portions of Riverwalk Park closed due to flooding

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you have plans to go on a leisurely stroll through West Columbia’s Riverwalk Park, be advised portions are closed.

Due to flooding, the area from the Gervais Street Bridge to the Moffatt Street entrance are closed until further notice.

Officials with the City of West Columbia say once the flood waters subside and the Riverwalk path is clear again, the city will announce when all areas of the West Columbia Riverwalk Park are open to the public.