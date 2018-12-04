West Columbia Police in search of Titlemax armed robbery suspect

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – West Columbia Police need the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in the armed robbery of a title lending business.

According to police, the suspect has been identified at 28-year-old Sonny Benjamin Allen.

Allen is accused of going to the Titlemax in the 1400 block of Charleston Highway and committing the crime.

He’s described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

If you know where Allen might be you’re urged to contact CRIME STOPPERS at 888-CRIME-SC or the West Columbia Police Department at 803-939-3187.