More brands added to the dog food recall for toxic levels of vitamin D

(CNN) – More dog food is being recalled because of toxic levels of vitamin D that could lead to kidney failure.

The recall effects several major brands including Nutrisca, Natural Bound, Abound and Nature’s Promises.

For more information, you can check out the FDA’s website with a nationwide list.

If you’ve bough any of the recalled products, you can return them for a refund.