Grinch steals Christmas decorations for someone else’s yard

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say they found Christmas lights stolen from a drive-thru display at a rural South Carolina home in someone else’s yard.

Colleton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shalane Lowes said the animated jack in the box, drums, mustang and tricycle reported stolen this past weekend were found Wednesday at a home about 7 miles (11 kilometers) away in Walterboro.

Lowes says deputies with a search warrant found other stolen items at the house.

Lowes said in a statement no one was home and no arrests have been made, but the investigation continues.

Barry Crosby and his wife make the decorations by hand and allow the public to drive through The Lights of Peniel display just off Interstate 95 for free.