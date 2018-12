Letter written by Einstein sells for $2.4 million

(ABC News) – A letter written by the world famous theoretical physicist Albert Einstein was sold at an auction in New York Wednesday.

Christie’s Auction House in New York City sold a letter written by Einstein in 1954 for 2.4 million dollars.

The letter gives a glimpse into Einstein’s opinion of God and the Bible.

The letter has been up for auction before, selling for 404 thousand in London back in 2008.