Meet LaNeisha Vinson the 2018 IMMAF World Champion







COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The first female World IMMAF Champion is a native of the Midlands.

The World Championships took place in the Kingdom of Bahrain in partnership with the UFC. There were 54 national teams represented and over 370 athletes from around the world at the event that took place November 12-19.

LaNeisha Vinson fought four times over five days and was the first international athlete from any country and any year to KO every competitor she faced at the World Championships.

Watch LaNeisha’s marketing video here