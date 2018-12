Middle school students questioned in shooting: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident they say took place Monday morning involving several students who attend Hand Middle School.

Deputies say that around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Starboard Way and Spindrift Lane a shooting incident occurred on private property, not on school grounds.

Details are limited.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more.