No one injured during shooting incident at Harbison Walmart involving officers, suspect facing additional charges: CPD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A man accused of shooting at police overnight in the parking lot of an area Walmart is facing additional charges.

Stanley Lubkin is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center and is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by person convicted of a crime of violence and grand larceny of a motor vehicle

Police say Lubkin was found sleeping inside of a Dodge Ram that was stolen from the Harbison Road Walmart following the shooting.

No one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

Officials say due to the immediate threat to public safety, CPD officers chose not to deploy their duty weapons at Lubkin.

