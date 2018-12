FDA: Romaine lettuce is safe

(CNN) – After a massive romaine lettuce recall due to an E-coli outbreak, the Food and Drug Administration says it’s safe to eat again.

The FDA says only six counties in California are linked to the current outbreak, but romaine lettuce grown anywhere else is believed safe.

Forty-three people were infected with E-coli in 12 states. Federal health officials are still investigating the outbreak and which grower is behind the recall.