Female student charged following threat against E.L. Wright Middle School: RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to officials with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department a 13-year old female is being detained following threats made against E.L. Wright Middle School.

The alleged threats were made via social media on November 28.

Officials say the teen has been charged with school threats, incorrigibility and runaway.

The young woman was also the individual who brought the social media posting to the attention of the School Resource Officer, officials say.

The community to report suspicious activity and threats of violence by calling 911.