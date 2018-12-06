Pedestrian identified in fatal incident along Farrow Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 49-year-old woman was identified by the Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as the individual who died on as a result of being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Farrow Rd and I-277 Wednesday night.

Marie Jacobs was transported by EMS to a local hospital where she later died as a result of blunt force injuries to the upper body.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.