Pedestrian identified in fatal incident along Farrow Road

Kimberlei Davis,

File

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 49-year-old woman was identified by the Richland County Coroner Gary Watts as the individual who died on as a result of being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Farrow Rd and I-277 Wednesday night.

Marie Jacobs was transported by EMS to a local hospital where she later died as a result of blunt force injuries to the upper body.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.

Categories: Local News, News, Richland
Share

Related

Female student charged following threat against E....
Stop by the Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’...
President George H.W. Bush remembered as ‘a ...
No more snow days for 5 South Carolina school dist...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android