Police give all clear after CNN is evacuated for bomb threat

New York, NY (CNN) — Developing right now, CNN’s New York City offices have been evacuated after officials say a bomb threat was called in to the new agency just before 10 Thursday night. Broadcasts have been moved outside of the building as they continue their nightly news, while police have blocked off a portion of the city street.

The call reportedly came in during Don Lemon’s show below you can see the brief tweet he sent out once they were evacuated safely.

We were evacuated in the middle of my live show. Bomb threat. We’re running taped programming. NYPD is investigating. Stay tuned. #cnn #nypd — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 7, 2018

Employees say the caller who has yet to be identified claimed five bombs were placed inside the offices spurring the evacuation.