Trending: Bush 43 gives candy to Mrs. Obama and Chrissy Teigen inspires parents after baby pics

Kimberlei Davis,

Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending
Tags: , ,
Share

Related

Trending: Nation remembers Bush 41 and Kevin Hart ...
Trending: Mail delivery suspended Wednesday to hon...
Trending: ‘Mission complete:’ Bush 41&...
Trending: Curry for the assist! Fan gets shoes mad...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android