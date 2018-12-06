Winter is coming: How to prepare

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Even though we might not see a whole lot of winter weather this weekend in the Midlands, government officials took this week to prepare for winter weather just in case. This week is Winter Weather Preparedness week and they are asking the community to get on board and just get ready for when winter weather does hit. Those at SCEMD say even if we do not get a flake of snow, or an inch of ice, be prepared since winter weather will come sooner or later.

SCEMD says February is the coldest month of the year for South Carolina, and while that sounds like it is a long ways away, they want people to get their supplies ready now so they are not having to go out on icy or dangerous roads to grab that one item they forgot.

“The main thing is having enough of those supplies on hand that you and your family can live off of them for at least a week. Especially during a winter storm when there’s a potential for power outages,” Derrec Becker said, with SCEMD.

Becker also says to forget the bread and milk and get non-perishable items instead. have your chimneys and fireplaces inspected before using them, and if you have a heater or generator– make sure you read the directions before use.

“Extra charging sources for your mobile devices. If powers out, you can’t use your mobile charger, if you plug it into your car your battery might go dead. So extra battery packs for your phone if there’s cell service,” Becker said.

‘Tis the season of visiting family near and far, so make sure your car is stocked up before making the trip.

“Make sure your vehicles adequate. Your fuel is topped off, your fluids are topped off, your tires are okay. if you’re going to be traveling that you carry a cell phone and it’s fully charged, a blanket or some jackets, and maybe even some snacks,” Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones said.

‘Both SCEMD and Highway Patrol mentioned it’s a time of generosity and giving, so perhaps during these colder months check on your elderly neighbors, or if you see someone who needs shelter during the winter, point them in the right direction.

“Neighbors, check on neighbors to make sure your entire community is staying safe this winter. If you need assistance from your local public safety agencies, reach out to your county emergency manager,” Becker said.

“If you see a person walking on the side of the road in the cold conditions, call us, let us know. We’ll go pick that person up because the last thing we want is to have our friends and family and fellow South Carolinians out in the conditions when we have a warm car we can offer,” Jones said.

The SCEMD App can help any family make a plan in case there is severe winter weather. Of course, you can always follow ABC Columbia online or on our app to hear the latest in weather too.