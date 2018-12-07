Comedian Kevin Hart steps down as Oscar host

COLUMBIA S.C (WOLO)- Kevin Hart is out as Oscars host.

The comedian decided to step down as host of the 2019 Oscars, a position he was named to just days earlier, after homophobic tweets from eight years ago re-emerged on Thursday. He said earlier in the day on Thursday that he had “evolved” in his views.

In a post on Instagram at about 11 p.m. Eastern time, Hart said he got a call from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was asked to apologize for his prior tweets, or step down as host. He would officially confirm is exit on an hour later.

“Kevin Hart, apologize for your tweets of old, or we’re going to have to move on,” Hart relayed about the call in the Instagram post.

He said he told the Academy he refused to apologize.

“I’ve moved on,” he said in the Instagram video. “I’m in a completely different place in my life.

“The reason why I’ve passed is that I’ve addressed it several times,” he continued. “This is not the first time this has come up. I’ve addressed it. I’ve spoken on it. I’ve said where the rights and wrongs were. I’ve said who I am now versus who I was then.”

An hour later he officially stepped down in a post on Twitter.

Hart wrote on Twitter, “I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscars … this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.” He also apologized for “hurting people.”

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

Hart has enjoyed tremendous success at the box office in recent years. He’s been in five movies since 2013 that have grossed at least $95 million in the U.S.: “This is the End,” “Ride Along,” “Central Intelligence,” “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” “Jumanji,” in which he starred alongside Dwayne Johnson, was a massive success, totaling just over $400 million in the U.S. and nearly $1 billion worldwide.

His latest film, “Night School,” which he also wrote and produced, was a success as well, drawing $77 million at the box office since its release in September.

He is currently in Australia as part of his “Irresponsible” comedy tour.