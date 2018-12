Father of murdered infant speaks out after son found in SC landfill

Greenville, SC (CNN) — A Florida woman is facing murder charges after authorities say she killed her six-month old son.

The infant’s body was found in a landfill here in Greenville county South Carolina. The baby’s father and his family say they’re heartbroken over the loss. Terance Garnier has more on what the family is saying now and what could happen to the suspect Vernita Jones if she is found of the charges she now faces.