Trump picks former Fox host to be UN ambassador

CNN,

Trump picks Nauert to be UN ambassador

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Washington (CNN) – President Donald Trump announced on Friday that State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert is his choice to succeed Nikki Haley as US ambassador to the United Nations.

Nauert, a former Fox News host who arrived at the State Department in 2017, would be a relatively inexperienced newcomer in one of the most high-profile positions in US diplomacy. Her nomination sets the stage for a potentially tough Senate confirmation hearing, where Democrats will likely grill Nauert on her qualifications for the position.
In an administration rife with internal conflict and deeply distrustful of the UN, Nauert’s nomination would place a less senior person at the international agency than Haley, who reportedly sparred with other administration officials.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Categories: National News, News, Politics
Share

Related

Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen in...
Kelly expected to resign soon, no longer on speaki...
Trump nominates William Barr to be his next attorn...
Comedian Kevin Hart steps down as Oscar host

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android