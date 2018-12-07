Two arrested after school fight at Orangeburg County school: Official

Kimberlei Davis,

File

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A lockdown was lifted at an Orangeburg County School Friday afternoon after a person made a threat.

Bill Clark, public relations director for Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five said two students were involved in a physical altercation in the cafeteria of North/Middle High School.

One of the students was placed under arrest.

While the principal was meeting with the parent of one of the students involved, Clark said “a person waiting outside in her car called the school and made threatening comments.”

The individual was arrested and the lockdown status was lifted.

Categories: Local News, News, Orangeburg
Share

Related

Diocese of Charleston to release names of priests ...
Trump finalizes rollback of school lunch regulatio...
Hootie and the Blowfish add second Columbia show
Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen in...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android