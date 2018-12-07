Two arrested after school fight at Orangeburg County school: Official

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A lockdown was lifted at an Orangeburg County School Friday afternoon after a person made a threat.

Bill Clark, public relations director for Orangeburg Consolidated School District Five said two students were involved in a physical altercation in the cafeteria of North/Middle High School.

One of the students was placed under arrest.

While the principal was meeting with the parent of one of the students involved, Clark said “a person waiting outside in her car called the school and made threatening comments.”

The individual was arrested and the lockdown status was lifted.