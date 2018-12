Does the month you are born impact ADHD? New Health Study results

CNN– A new study says factors indicate the month you are born, and the state, could play into ADHD.Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is a condition that often begins in childhood and persists in adult hood.But could your birth month and the state in which you live play a factor?Meridith Wood has the results of the new study in this health minute.