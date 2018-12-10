$5K reward offered in unsolved homicide case
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Sumter Police Department announced that a reward is being offered in the death of man found in a ditch just before Thanksgiving.
The body of Chester “Rock” Stavis was found on November 21 and investigators are still working to determine what led up to the fatal shooting incident.
Stavis’ body was found just before 9:30 a.m. in a waterway near Rast and Dicks Streets police say, but it is unclear when or where he was shot.
Police say the last person seen with Stavis was Carter Wilson Strother.
Strother’s was a person of interest in the case, but has been cleared.
Anyone with information about the suspect (s) or have any information about the case are urged to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC. LOG onto:www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.