$5K reward offered in unsolved homicide case

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Sumter Police Department announced that a reward is being offered in the death of man found in a ditch just before Thanksgiving.

The body of Chester “Rock” Stavis was found on November 21 and investigators are still working to determine what led up to the fatal shooting incident.

Stavis’ body was found just before 9:30 a.m. in a waterway near Rast and Dicks Streets police say, but it is unclear when or where he was shot.

Police say the last person seen with Stavis was Carter Wilson Strother.

Strother’s was a person of interest in the case, but has been cleared.