Calk Street suspicious death investigation ruled homicide: CPD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A 50-year-old woman has been identified the Richland County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a murder investigation.

Columbia Police say what was being investigated as a suspicious death has now been ruled a homicide after the body of Angela Lee Young was found on Calk Street on December 9.

Coroner Gary Watts said Young was shot in the upper body.

Citizens with information about the crime are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC. LOG onto:www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab. DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

