Victim, 40, suffered fatal gunshot wound to upper body, suspect at-large

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A man was pronounced dead at an area hospital after police say he was shot over the weekend.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Thomas West, Jr.

Details are limited at this time.

If you can assist CPD with the case, Police Chief Skip Holbrook asks that you contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SCLOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab. DOWNLOAD the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

