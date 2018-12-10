Victim, 40, suffered fatal gunshot wound to upper body, suspect at-large
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A man was pronounced dead at an area hospital after police say he was shot over the weekend.
The victim was identified as 40-year-old Thomas West, Jr.
Details are limited at this time.
