FAIRFIELD, COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man who was reported missing by his family in October was found dead inside his wrecked vehicle.

The body of Douglas Williams Sumner was discovered in the vehicle that was discovered down a 60 foot embankment off Highway 21.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office states that Sumner likely hit a tree.

South Carolina Highway Patrol, SLED and the Coroner’s Office are still investigating.