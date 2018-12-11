Sheriff: Man arrested, suspect on-the-run following shooting incident in Newberry County

Rondarius Davis/Provided

Jaywon Jones/Provided



NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A Newberry man has been arrested and another remains at-large following a shooting incident in Newberry County.

Newberry County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a call about shots fired on Brown Chapel Circle around 9 p.m. on December 2 when they received another call that the vehicle involved had wrecked and the suspects had fled on foot, Sheriff Lee Foster said.

Several shell casings and a pistol that was stolen from a residential burglary in the City of Newberry several months earlier.

Two homes were hit with gunfire while the suspects were shooting, no one was injured.

Rondarius Rasheed Davis, 19, was arrested on December 6 in connection to the case and is charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

He was also charged with kidnapping when a female in the vehicle at the time of the incident tried to get out of the car was forced back into the car against her will, Foster said.

Law enforcement officials say they are not identifying the victim of that incident at this time.

Davis was denied bond at his bond hearing based upon the serious nature of the crimes and the substantial threat to the community based upon these dangerous and reckless actions.

Deputies are searching for Jaywon Tylik Jones, 20.

Warrants have been issued for him charging him with two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Jaywon Tylik Jones or the identity of the two remaining suspects, you are asked to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222.