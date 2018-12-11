Trending: TIME ‘Person of the Year’ and Porch Pirates on the prowl Dec 11, 2018 12:16 PM EST Kimberlei Davis, Categories: ABC Columbia News Update (Second Row), Digital Exclusives and Features, Trending Tags: Person the Year, Porch Pirate, The Guardians, The War on Truth, TIMEMagazine, Trending ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Trending: Kevin Hart out as Oscars host and “... Trending: Bush 43 gives candy to Mrs. Obama and Ch... Trending: Nation remembers Bush 41 and Kevin Hart ... Trending: Mail delivery suspended Wednesday to hon...