School district issues statement following incident involving River Bluff HS student

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – School officials with Lexington County School District One have issued a statement regarding the presence of first responders at River Bluff high School Wednesday.

Here is the statement:

“Late this morning a 15-year-old River Bluff High School student responded to a conversation with an administrator by becoming loud and acting out.

Acting in accordance with Board Policy and district procedure, administrators at River Bluff High School contacted the student’s parents/guardians, and the student’s mother came to the school to pick him up. The student refused to leave with his mother.

Several school administrators began talking to the student while they asked teachers to keep their current classes in their rooms. They did this in an effort to eliminate spectators and keep the student calm.

After the student became more upset, the school’s School Resource Officers and Lexington Police Department and EMS also responded.

After some resistance, the student was transported by ambulance about 20 minutes later.

The rest of the school day proceeded normally.”