Tennessee hit with 4.4 magnitude earthquake

Decatur, TN (CNN) —Two earthquakes rocked Eastern Tennessee early this morning, shaking people out of their sleep across the Southeast.

According to the U.S. Geological survey, the magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Eastern Tennessee and was so strong it could be felt all the way in Atlanta.

The epicenter of the quake was registered in Decatur, Tennessee in Meigs County.No injuries have been reported as a result of the earthshaking quake.