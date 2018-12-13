12 Million pounds of Salmonella tainted beef recalled

(CNN) — Ground beef is under another recall, this time for Salmonella.
JBS Tolleson has recalled more than 12 million pounds of beef products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 87 more people have been infected with Salmonella after eating tainted beef. Any beef with the establishment code:  e-s-t 2-6-7, or packaged between between July 26th and September seventh should be thrown out.

The CDC is asking consumers to check their freezers for any stored beef.

